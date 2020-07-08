No mandatory mask by-law in Niagara after 4.5 hr meeting
After more than 4 hours debating a mandatory mask by-law, Niagara Regional Councillors voted to defer the issue to their next meeting.
Councillors eventually ended up voting to put the issue off until the next meeting on July 23rd.
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik put forward the motion to defer the decision, saying the bylaw should be amended to resemble similar bylaws in other jurisdictions.
The deferral vote was a close one, with Regional Chair Jim Bradley casting the tie-breaking vote to put the issue off and investigate further.
A motion was passed for region staff to work on a comprehensive campaign to promote wearing face coverings when physical distancing is not possible.
Niagara had no new cases of COVID-19 today, in fact our regional total dropped by one to 768 after one case was determined to be out of jurisdiction.
St. Catharines Council has voted for their legal team to move forward on a mandatory mask by-law when indoors in public spaces.
It could be passed on Monday.
-
Niagara Folk Arts Festival Announces Summer 2020 Live EventsChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Emily Kovacs – Executive Director Niagara Folk Arts Multicultural Centre regarding Niagara Folk Arts Festival Summer 2020 Live Events
-
UPDATE - Icy Adoption/Foster CatsChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Kevin Strooband – Executive Director Lincoln County Humane Society regarding Icy, ugliest dog in Niagara, adoption update
-
UPDATE - Some Positive News with Release of Latest Niagara Job NumbersChrissy Sadowski Speaks with Adam Durrant – Project Manager Niagara Workforce Planning Board regarding the latest Niagara job numbers