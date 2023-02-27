No more after hours emergency surgery at Welland hospital

There are no after hours emergency surgeries at the Welland hospital as of today.

Niagara Health says a shortage of anaesthesiologists forced them to make the decision.

The hospital emergency department will continue to operate 24/7, but patients needing emergency surgery at night or on the weekend will be moved to Niagara Falls or St. Catharines.

Niagara Health CEO Lynn Guerriero has said that moving forward she hopes they are able to convert the hospital into a "modern state of the art ambulatory care centre focused on day surgery.