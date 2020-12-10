No more daily briefings with Premier Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will no longer hold the daily COVID-19 briefings that have been a hallmark of his government’s response to the pandemic since its beginning.

Ford has taken question from reporters at 1 p.m. on most weekdays since March but his office now says those briefings will now only be held when the premier “has an update for Ontarians.”

The end of the daily briefings coincides with the legislature adjourning for a two-month winter break.

Ford’s office has not provided a specific reason for the end of the daily briefings but has said that the premier will continue to be available when there is important news to share.