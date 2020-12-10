No more daily briefings with Premier Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will no longer hold the daily COVID-19 briefings that have been a hallmark of his government’s response to the pandemic since its beginning.
Ford has taken question from reporters at 1 p.m. on most weekdays since March but his office now says those briefings will now only be held when the premier “has an update for Ontarians.”
The end of the daily briefings coincides with the legislature adjourning for a two-month winter break.
Ford’s office has not provided a specific reason for the end of the daily briefings but has said that the premier will continue to be available when there is important news to share.
Brock University Students Offer Helping Hand to Community BusinessesMatt Holmes Speaks with Dana Tonus (DONNA - TOE-NIS) - Brock University's Manager, Employer Relations and Special Initiatives/Led and Executed the Initiative regarding Brock students offer a helping hand to community businesses
Ontario Bars and Restaurants Allowed to Permanently Sell Alcohol with Food Delivery, TakeoutMatt Holmes Speaks with Hugo Chesshire - Director of Policy and Government Relations Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce regarding Ontario bars and restaurants allowed to permanently sell alcohol with food delivery and takeout orders
Weekly Women Health ShowMatt Holmes Speaks with Irene Hogan - Author, Menopause Expert, Pharmacist at Carlton Heights Pharmasave regarding women's health and lifestyle issues