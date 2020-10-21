No more double cupping at Timmy's

Tim Hortons is ending the practice of double cupping hot drinks, a move the fast food restaurant says will eliminate hundreds of millions of cups from landfills each year.

The subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. will provide customers with a cardboard sleeve instead.

Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer at Tim Hortons, says sleeves will be used by default for hot beverages like tea and espresso and can be requested for other warm drinks.

Tim's adding it is set to begin testing a compostible cup with a cardboard liner.