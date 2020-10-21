No more double cupping at Timmy's
Tim Hortons is ending the practice of double cupping hot drinks, a move the fast food restaurant says will eliminate hundreds of millions of cups from landfills each year.
The subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc. will provide customers with a cardboard sleeve instead.
Hope Bagozzi, chief marketing officer at Tim Hortons, says sleeves will be used by default for hot beverages like tea and espresso and can be requested for other warm drinks.
Tim's adding it is set to begin testing a compostible cup with a cardboard liner.
Federal Politics/Snap Election/Confidence VoteTom McConnell Speaks with Matt Gurney - National Post regarding Federal politics, confidence vote and possibility of snap election
Possibility of a Snap ElectionMatt Holmes Speaks with Peter Woolstencroft – Retired Political Science Professor from University of Waterloo regarding the possibility of a snap election
Spectacular Halloween Displays for Charity in Welland and Port ColborneMatt Holmes Speaks with Taryn Wilson - Welland Resident Co-Founder Hallowe'en On the Grange display in Welland and Koreen Huffman - Port Colborne Resident Co-Founder Haunt Maze in Port Colborne regarding spectacular Halloween displays for charity