There will be no more double doubles for one Niagara Falls man.

The St. Catharines Standard is reporting that a judge has banned Kevin Boutilier from any and all Tim Hortons restaurants across the province.

It comes after he pleaded guilty to a number of charges connected to a series of break-ins across Niagara.

The 43 year old stole $14,000 from Tim Hortons locations in Niagara Falls, Thorold, and St. Catharines.