No More Grow signs cropping up in Pelham



If you're driving in the Pelham area you may have noticed an increasing number of signs demanding the town stop approving cannabis grows.

A group calling itself, "No Grow Pelham" has been handing out the signs that read, "Tell Town Council No More Cannabis Grows in Pelham."

Organizer Mike Hall says the group is trying to remind council who they work for.

Hall adding the town has between three and six marijuana greenhouse facilities and he thinks that's enough.

He notes, it's not about being anti pot, it's just that no one in Pelham wants it be known as the cannabis capital.



The cannabis industry employs hundreds of people in Niagara, but in Pelham one grower is working on a remediation plan after running afoul of Health Canada regulations while another launched legal action against the town over a moratorium on building or expanding cannabis facilities.