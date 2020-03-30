No more price gouging in Ontario
Anti-price gouging rules are now in effect across Ontario.
The Premier says anyone found guilty of gouging could face fines of up to $100,000.
Company directors could be fined a half a million plus a year in jail.
Corporations are facing fines as much as $10 million.
Last week, Ford pointed to a high end Toronto grocery store which was charging $30 for a package of disinfecting wipes.
COVID-19 | Niagara Children’s Centre Suspends Face-To-Face Services from March 16th Until April 5th
Due to COVID-19 situation Niagara Children’s Centre decided to suspend face-to-face client visits in the Centre, preschool speech and language satellite locations, in homes and in the community until at least April 5, 2020. Tim talks to CEO Oksana Fisher.
COVID-19 | Monday Niagara Region Update - Dr. Mustafa Hirji
Tim talks to Dr. Mustafa Hirji Niagara Region Public Health's Acting Medical Officer of Health, he provides a weekly covid-19 stats update.
Pathstone offering free live stream event
“The White & Bright > FREE Live Stream Affair” will now be livestreamed WED APR 8. Learn how to better connect with every relationship in your life. Dr. Gary Chapman brings The 5 Love Languages to life. events.pathstonefoundation.ca