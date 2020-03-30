iHeartRadio
No more price gouging in Ontario

CKTB-News- Price gouging


Anti-price gouging rules are now in effect across Ontario.

The Premier says anyone found guilty of gouging could face fines of up to $100,000.

Company directors could be fined a half a million plus a year in jail.

Corporations are facing fines as much as $10 million.

Last week, Ford pointed to a high end Toronto grocery store which was charging $30 for a package of disinfecting wipes.

