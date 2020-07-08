No new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara: NRPH
Niagara Region Public Health are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
The website shows the total number of cases so far has actually decreased by one.
CKTB reached out to Niagara Region Public Health for clarification, and were told a case had been removed as the patient was from outside Niagara.
Niagara currently has 26 active cases of the virus, and two active outbreaks.
To see the full breakdown from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
