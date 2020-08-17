No new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara: NRPH
Niagara Region Public Health are not reporting any new cases of COVID-19.
So far, Niagara has had 916 cases of the virus.
817 of the total 916 have been resolved, and 64 patients have died.
Currently, NRPH say Niagara has 35 active cases of COVID-19, and 4 outbreaks.
-
Mayor Walter SendzikChrissy talks to Mayor Sendzik to get all the details as some of the cities arenas are opening back up.
-
Legal Stories of the weekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Police west of Toronto say they've made an arrest in a 2018 crossbow attack that left a 44-year-old woman with life-altering injuries. Man charged in Brampton crash that killed mom, 3 daughters denied bail. Golden State Killer given life in prison for rapes, murders that terrorized a generation.
-
NURSES - Cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19Ontario's registered nurses have asked the province to cut elementary class sizes to protect students and school staff from COVID-19. Tim talks to Doris Greenspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario, she has made the request in a letter to the province's chief medical officer of health.