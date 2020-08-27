No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Niagara
No new cases of COVID-19 to report in Niagara today.
The number of active cases has dropped to 20, with many of them located in Lincoln.
To see the data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
Ontario reported is reporting 118 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the coronavirus.
