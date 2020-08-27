iHeartRadio
No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Niagara

No new cases of COVID-19 to report in Niagara today.

The number of active cases has dropped to 20, with many of them located in Lincoln.

Ontario reported is reporting 118 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death related to the coronavirus.

