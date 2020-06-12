iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

No new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

iStock-1212610923

Niagara Region Public Health are reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

According to NRPH, Niagara has had 722 total cases of the virus.

580 of those cases have been resolved, and 61 of those patients have died.

Currently Niagara has 81 active cases of COVID-19.

See the full breakdown from Niagara Region Public Health by clicking here.

Latest Audio