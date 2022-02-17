No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Niagara, 43 being treated in hospital for the virus

No new deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara today.

The death toll remains at 509.

81 new infections were reported today, however the actual number of cases is much higher given strict limits on PCR testing.

733 vaccine doses were administered in the region yesterday.

There are 43 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospital, with 11 of those in the ICU.

Seven of the 11 patients are unvaccinated.