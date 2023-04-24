No one has been fined in Ontario so far under a controversial new long-term care law.



The province and its hospitals say not a single patient has had to pay the daily 400-dollar penalty if they refuse to move from a hospital to a long-term care home not of their choosing.



But families and advocates argue the threat posed by the law is pushing patients into nursing homes they wouldn't otherwise choose.



The law that went into effect in September can move discharged patients into nursing homes they didn't consent to.



Patients in southern Ontario can be moved to homes up to 70 kilometres away, while those in northern Ontario can be moved up to 150 kilometres away.



The legislation is aimed at so-called ``alternative level of care'' patients who no longer need to be in hospital and are awaiting spots in long-term care.



Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra says the law is working to help free up acute-care hospital beds.



Hospitals say they've been reticent to employ the law, but placement coordinators incorporate discussion of it in their chats with patients.



Advocates say the new law is working as intended by coercing patients to accept a spot in a home they do not want to live in.



Government data shows there have been 66 patients across the province who have been forced to move into nursing homes not of their choosing.