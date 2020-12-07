No plans yet for added restrictions in Niagara

Rising number of COVID-19 cases in Hamilton has resulted in added restrictions that go into effect today.

Despite being in the red zone of the province's pandemic response framework, Hamilton Public Health added restrictions at retail businesses, shopping malls and workplaces in an effort to reduce virus transmission.

Hamilton stores must now post capacity limits based on physical distancing requirements, actively screen for COVID-19 symptoms at the entrance to stores and malls.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Niagara's Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health says so far he's not considering adding anything like that here, but adds they're keeping a close eye on things.

"Our feeling is that when you add in some provincial restrictions they should usually be becuase you have seen local evidence that infection is transmitting in those places. That was very much the case when we brought our additional restrictions on restaurants, bars and other food premises because we were seeing that as a focal point where infections were spreading. Thus far we haven't yet seen that same level of infection spreading in malls and retail spaces."

In Hamilton, all workplaces must now screen for COVID-19 and appoint a manager to develop, implement and actively monitor a safety plan in workplaces, shopping malls and retail businesses.

