No progress at bargaining table for ETFO
Another teacher's union reporting no progress at the bargaining table.
The Elementary Teachers' Federation says the union met with the government twice this week with the help of a mediator and the two sides are still far apart.
ETFO president Sam Hammond calls it an exercise in frustration.
The mediator will set more bargaining dates in the new year.
The OSSTF, representing public high school teachers, will also return to the bargaining table in the new year.
Bill Steele - Port Colborne Mayor
Matt talks with Mayor Bill Steele about the aftermath of the Halloween wind storm. Canadian Niagara Power says it will be investing millions to help stabilize hydro service in Port Colborne. However local ratepayers could see a hike in their hydro bill to help facilitate the work.
IceDogs Update
Matt's joined by DJ for our Weekly IceDogs update.
Kim Viney - Niagara Parks
Matt talks with Kim Viney, Senior Director of Business Development with Niagara Parks about winter activities taking place at the Whirlpool Golf Course. For the first time ever the courses clubhouse will be transformed into the Great Canadian Winter Lodge. It will offer snowshoe rentals, winter trail access and a specially crafted menu with comfort foods and drinks on weekends starting December 28th all the way to March 29th.