No progress at bargaining table for ETFO

Another teacher's union reporting no progress at the bargaining table.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation says the union met with the government twice this week with the help of a mediator and the two sides are still far apart.

ETFO president Sam Hammond calls it an exercise in frustration.

The mediator will set more bargaining dates in the new year.

The OSSTF, representing public high school teachers, will also return to the bargaining table in the new year.