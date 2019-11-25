No progress in bargaining as work-to-rule campaigns loom

There doesn't seem to have been any real progress at the bargaining table as a pair of work-to-rule campaigns loom on the horizon.

Members of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario and Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation are expected to start job action tomorrow.

Representatives for both groups say members will not take part in standardized testing or participate in meetings outside of the instructional day.

Elementary teachers will not file progress reports and high school teachers will not provide comments on report cards.

High school teachers will also be staging informational pickets, but say students will not be delayed or prevented from getting to class.

Elsewhere the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association has requested conciliation in their ongoing contract negotiations with the province.