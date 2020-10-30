No rain or snow for Halloween night, but it will be a bit windy in Niagara

You won't need umbrellas or winter coats to go trick-or-treating this year, but it may be a bit brisk.

The Weather Network's Doug Gillham says although tonight we are going to dip below zero, tomorrow should be gorgeous.

"Temperatures are going to drop off just a couple of degrees. Normally they can really drop off after sunset, but the wind will be starting to increase from the southwest so there will be a little bit of a windchill as we get later into the evening, but temperatures generally between 4 and 6 degrees during the early evening."

The real fright comes on Sunday when we have a chance or flurries overnight.

Niagara residents who choose to go trick-or-treating this year are asked to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and only go out with people from your own household, wear masks, and wash or sanitize hands frequently.