No reports of blood clots tied to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in Canada
National Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo says there are still no reports of blood clots in Canada connected to inoculations with the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.
Njoo told an Ottawa news conference that health officials continue to monitor for, and investigate, any expected or unexpected adverse reactions to all vaccines currently approved for use in Canada.
More than seven million vaccine doses have now been administered in Canada, and the amount arriving in the country is expected to significantly increase each month.
