No risk of exposure after COVID case at Grimsby high school
There is no risk to the school community after a COVID-19 case was reported at a school in Grimsby.
Niagara Catholic has been advised that an individual at Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School has tested positive, however Public Health has determined that there is no risk to the school community.
Officials with the school board say they are sharing the information as an act of transparency to the communities they serve.
