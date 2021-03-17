No risk of exposure after COVID case at Grimsby high school
Niagara Catholic has been advised that an individual at Blessed Trinity Catholic has tested positive for COVID-19.
The person is currently in self-isolation.
Niagara Region Public Health has determined that this is no risk exposure.
Niagara Catholic says 'sharing this confirmed test result as a matter of transparency to the communities we serve.'
