No roof doesn't mean no fun: Hernder Estate Winery in St. Catharines prepares to rebuild

Plans to rebuild are in the works a year after a fire destroyed a popular barn at Hernder Estate Winery in St. Catharines.

The fire broke out at the end of March of last year, destroying the iconic barn banquet space, but leaving the warehouse and production facility standing.

Angel Hernder-Fusarelli tells CKTB her dad has decided to rebuild since they didn't lose everything.

"That was a deciding factor for him, because we have the production, we are going to build to make it whole again."

Plans are in the works to rebuild the banquet area and save as much of the original barn features as possible.

The winery will welcome visitors back May 31st for the opening of their Farmers and Supper Market.

The patio will also host comedy shows and live music this spring and summer.

"No roof doesn't mean no fun. This is a whole new life for Hernder. We aren't doing a lot of weddings until we know what the future holds."

Prior to the fire, Hernder hosted 3-5 weddings every weekend.

"The community from day one of the fire, sometimes was the only thing that got us through the day. I had one lady come the first day we opened after the fire from Port Colborne who didn't even like wine because she wanted to support us."