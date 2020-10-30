No Santa Claus parade in Port Colborne, but other festive events planned

Although there will be no Santa Claus parade in Port Colborne this year, the city is working on a few new events to keep the spirit alive.

The city will be hosting its first ever Christmas Market on Friday, December 11th from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Market Square.

The market will feature local vendors selling unique gifts.

There will also be two decorating contests, one for downtown businesses and another for homeowners.

Decorations must be up by December 10th and voting will take place on the city's website from December 11th - 19th.

And the museum will be offering take home 'Grand Ol Christmas' kits to keep everyone busy.

Details on how to buy a kit will be released in the coming weeks.