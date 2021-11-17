No Santa Claus Parade in St. Catharines this year
St. Catharines will not be hosting a Santa Claus Parade this year.
Officials say the Ontario government's decision to allow parades came too late for the planning team to organize it.
Instead of a parade, a month-long event is being organized.
The 'Let it Glow: A Celebration of Light' event will run December 10th to January 9th.
More details on the event will be released shortly.
This marks the second year in a row the parade has been cancelled in St. Catharines.
