No Santa Claus Parade in St. Catharines this year

St. Catharines will not be hosting a Santa Claus Parade this year.

Officials say the Ontario government's decision to allow parades came too late for the planning team to organize it.

Instead of a parade, a month-long event is being organized.

The 'Let it Glow: A Celebration of Light' event will run December 10th to January 9th.

More details on the event will be released shortly.

This marks the second year in a row the parade has been cancelled in St. Catharines.