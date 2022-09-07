No threat to public after reported sexual assault in St. Catharines: Police
Niagara Police say they no longer believe there is an on-going threat to public safety following a sexual assault.
A 17-year-old boy walking his dog reported he has been sexually assaulted on Labour Day Monday near Malcolmson Eco Park.
Police say while the investigation remains on-going, there are no charges expected at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara Police.
-
-
-
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
GUESTS
Ted Mouradian - President of the 2% Factor/Professional Speaker/Author
Ashley Waters - Scouts Canada non-profit manager, founding member of NEXTNiagara