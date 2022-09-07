iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

No threat to public after reported sexual assault in St. Catharines: Police

NRP-Cruiser

Niagara Police say they no longer believe there is an on-going threat to public safety following a sexual assault.

A 17-year-old boy walking his dog reported he has been sexually assaulted on Labour Day Monday near Malcolmson Eco Park.

Police say while the investigation remains on-going, there are no charges expected at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Niagara Police.

12

Latest Audio