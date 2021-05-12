No threat to public safety following incident in Fort Erie that has a section of Parkway closed
There is no risk to public safety following an incident in Fort Erie.
Niagara Regional Police are currently on scene for an ongoing investigation in the area of Niagara River Parkway and Service Road 3.
The Niagara River Parkway is closed between Service Road 3 and Service Road 4.
While the investigation is in the early stages, police say there is no threat to public safety.
-
Council Recap May 11 – Niagara Falls Mayor Jim DiodatiSummer road closures. Reinvigorating downtown. What else was covered at council? Tim talks to Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati
-
Legal Stories of the Week - May 12Cops challenging pandemic laws. Police arrive to bust illegal 150-person party in Toronto. Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week.
-
ROUNDTABLE Rod Mawhood and Matt HolmesROUNDTABLE Rod Mawhood and Matt Holmes