No threat to public safety following incident in Fort Erie that has a section of Parkway closed

NRP 3

There is no risk to public safety following an incident in Fort Erie.

Niagara Regional Police are currently on scene for an ongoing investigation in the area of Niagara River Parkway and Service Road 3.  

The Niagara River Parkway is closed between Service Road 3 and Service Road 4. 

While the investigation is in the early stages, police say there is no threat to public safety.
 

