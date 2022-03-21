No tickets handed out at large student St. Patrick's Day parties in Niagara

No tickets were handed out this St. Patrick's Day in Niagara at large student parties in St. Catharines and Thorold.

Niagara Regional Police officers were called to the area of Jacobson Ave. in St. Catharines on Saturday to deal with large crowds that gathered to celebrate the day, which took place last Thursday.

Police officials say while they did see large gatherings, for the most part those in attendance were respectful and were not in violation.

They say no tickets were issued and police were on scene to ensure community safety.

