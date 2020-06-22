No washroom, no problem. Thousands of Niagara residents flocked to closed beaches over the weekend

The Mayor of Wainfleet is worried about road safety after thousands of residents headed to cool off at a popular quarry.

Kevin Gibson tells CKTB a large crowd converged on the Wainfleet Wetlands to swim in the quarry water over the weekend.

He says by-law officers were out, but it's difficult to manage such a large gathering, saying there are one or two by-law officers to crowds of one to two thousand people.

He says the conservation area isn't officially open yet so people flooded the nearby streets.

The area is run by the NPCA and is only open for passive use until it reopens on Friday June 26th.

Washroom facilities are still not available leading to messes left on the beaches and parking lots.

Gibson is concerned about the parking, and speeding on the road leading to the quarry and is asking residents to take caution in the area.

St. Catharines also experienced massive crowds over the hot Father's Day weekend as people were looking to cool off.



