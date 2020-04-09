No way to know how long the border closure with the U.S. will last: Canada's Deputy PM

Deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland says there is no way to know how long the border closure with the U.S. will last.

The prime minister had said earlier today that much of Canada's return to normal will depend on a vaccine that could be months away.

Freeland says making predictions on what that means for the border is foolhardy in the extreme.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said earlier keeping Canada's case load low does depend on what happens in other countries, including the U.S.