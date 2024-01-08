No weather warnings for Niagara as some parts of Ontario braces for 'major' storm

A major winter storm is expected to pass through parts of Ontario, bringing heavy snowfall and a risk of freezing rain --- however no weather warnings have been issued for Niagara.

Environment Canada says snow associated with a ``major'' winter storm is forecast to arrive tomorrow and continue into Wednesday morning, as it placed parts of the province under a storm watch.



The heaviest snow is predicted for central Ontario, including Sault Ste. Marie and Greater Sudbury, where Environment Canada is calling for between 15 and 30 centimetres starting tomorrow afternoon.

In Niagara, 2 centimetres of snow is expected tomorrow morning, before it turns into rain for the afternoon hours.

15-25 mm of rain is in the forecast for the afternoon and evening hours.

(With files from the Canadian Press)