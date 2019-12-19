No white Christmas for Niagara as a warm front moves in for the weekend

Some bad news if you are dreaming of a white Christmas, but good news if you are travelling over the holidays.

Environment Canada's latest forecast shows a warm front moving into Niagara for the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to reach plus 4 degrees Saturday, and 7 Sunday.

The warming trend continues on Monday with a high of 8.

For Christmas Eve on Tuesday, Niagara is expected to reach a high of 6, and then for Christmas Day on Wednesday there is a chance of showers with a high of 4.

Environment Canada's Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips tells CKTB this is good news if you are driving over the holidays, saying it will be smooth sailing on the roads.

He describes Niagara's Christmas forecast as Vancouver, without the rain.

He says it will be sunny and balmy, calling it an 'atmospheric gift.'