No winner in 649

649

No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize when to a lottery player on the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on April 22 will be approximately $6 million

