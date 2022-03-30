No winner of $70 million Lotto Max in Tuesday night draw

The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is going unclaimed yet again, with no winning ticket was sold in Tuesday night's draw.



However, there were seven Maxmillion prize winners, with three in the Prairies, three in Ontario and one in Quebec.



Four of those ticket holders will each claim $1 million, while three others will split that amount between them.



A runner-up prize of $921,610 will also go to a winner in Ontario.



The jackpot for the next draw on April 1 will remain at $70 million, with 39 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

