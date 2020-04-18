No winning ticket for Friday night's $39 million Lotto Max jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the $39 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot for the next draw on April 21 will be approximately $44 million.
Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara HealthMatt gets an update from Dr. Hirji on the Covid 19 outbreak.
Rob Foster - Lincoln Regional CouncillorMatt talks with Regional Councillor Rob Foster about how Covid-19 has impacted regional spending, including lost revenue.
Koby Vanyo - City of St CatharinesMatt talks to Koby about a new telephone-based program that offers community members 50 years of age and older the opportunity to enjoy socialization and programs from the comfort of their own home.