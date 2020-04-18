iHeartRadio
No winning ticket for Friday night's $39 million Lotto Max jackpot

No winning ticket was sold for the $39 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.

The jackpot for the next draw on April 21 will be approximately $44 million.

