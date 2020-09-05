No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the whopping $60 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
There were also seven Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, and three of them were won, two by ticket holders in Ontario and the other by a lottery player in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Sept. 8 will grow to approximately $65 million, and there will be eight Maxmillions prizes to play for.
