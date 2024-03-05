No working rink at prison where Paul Bernardo was transferred

Canada's prison service says there is no working hockey rink at an institution where a Conservative MP says notorious inmates play ``taxpayer-funded serial killer pickup hockey.''

Correctional Service Canada says there is currently no functioning hockey rink or tennis court for inmates to use at La Macaza Institution, located outside of Montreal.

Serial rapist and convicted murderer Paul Bernardo was transferred to the medium-security prison last year from the penitentiary in Ontario where he lived for decades.

His move set off a political firestorm for the Liberals, as Tories demanded he be returned to serve out his indeterminate life sentence in maximum-security conditions.

The prison service has said procedures were followed and Bernardo long met the criteria to be reclassified as a medium-security inmate, with Ottawa saying decisions are made at an arm's length from politicians.

Frank Caputo, a Conservative MP from British Columbia, released a video on social media detailing a tour he took of the institution.

