Nominations for Niagara Impact Awards open now

Niagara is opening up nominations for the 2024 Impact Awards.

Established in 2021, the Regional Chair’s Niagara Impact Awards recognize community members and organizations who have made significant efforts to help build a more resilient and welcoming region.

Residents can nominate a person, business or non-profit organization that has shown community spirit while demonstrating the value of volunteerism.

Also included in the Impact Awards program is the prestigious T. Roy Adams Humanitarian of the Year Award.

Nominations will close on March 4th, and recipients will be announced during the 2024 State of the Region Address on March 27th.

“When I think about Niagara, I am always struck by the remarkable generosity and compassion of its residents. I am pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the 2024 Niagara Impact Awards. After revisiting past award recipients, I look forward to seeing another comparable list of nominees just as deserving of recognition. I encourage everyone to consider those individuals, non-profits and businesses who made a positive impact on life in Niagara over the past year and submit a nomination by March 4.” - Regional Chair Jim Bradley