Nominations open for Niagara Impact Awards
Nominations are now open for 2022 Regional Chair’s Niagara Impact Awards.
The awards recognize and celebrate individuals, businesses and organizations who have made significant efforts to help build a more resilient and welcoming region.
Residents are encouraged to go online to nominate individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations who have shown community spirit while demonstrating the value of volunteerism.
Nominations will close on February 14. Award recipients will be announced at the end of March.
"As the generosity, selflessness and compassion of Niagara’s residents never fails to impress me, I am pleased to announce that nominations are open for the 2022 Niagara Impact Awards. After revisiting last year’s outstanding group of recipients, and honourable mentions, I am eager to see another comparable list of residents just as deserving of recognition. I encourage everyone to consider those individuals, non-profits and businesses who made a difference in their lives over the past year and submit an application by Feb. 14." ~ Regional Chair Jim Bradley
