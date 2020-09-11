iHeartRadio
Norfolk county resident calls 911 over lawn clippings

A dispute over lawn maintenance led to a 911 call in Norfolk County.

OPP officers received a call from a 30 year old Middleton resident on Wednesday afternoon.

The home owner called the emergency line because a neighbour's grass clippings were blown onto their property by a lawnmower.

Norfolk OPP are reminding everyone that 911 is for emergency use only.

