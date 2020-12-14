Norfolk County resident calls 911 to report illegal drug theft

A Norfolk County resident is in some trouble with the police after calling 911 to report their illegal drug delivery was a no-show.

OPP officials say a person in the Queensway West area called the emergency line on Thursday to report a theft.

The caller claimed they had e-transferred money to buy illegal drugs, but the package never arrived.

Police officials remind residents 911 is for emergency use only, and on average it takes two officers approximately 30 minutes to respond, investigate, and clear a call.

Frivolous use of the system puts enormous pressure on OPP resources.