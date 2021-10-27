Norfolk OPP investigating theft of transport truck carrying $100,000 worth of chocolate

It might be a little more difficult for people in Norfolk County to find some tasty treats before Halloween after $100,000 of chocolate was stolen from a business.

OPP report a transport truck full of Hershey and Ferrero Rocher chocolate was taken from a business on Vittoria Road in Charlotteville on Monday afternoon.

The transport truck was later found in the Peel Region, but the trailer and the chocolate are still missing.

Investigators are looking through surveillance video to try to identify the suspects.