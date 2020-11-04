iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Norfolk OPP searching for driver after extensive damage reported at cemetery

opp

Police in Norfolk are looking for a driver who caused extensive damage in a cemetery.

OPP officials say a driver drove into the Waterford Cemetery early Monday morning and began to do doughnuts in the grass.

This is the second time police have received a report about this kind of behaviour in the cemetery.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the OPP.

Latest Audio