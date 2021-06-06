Norfolk OPP searching Lake Erie at Turkey Point for missing eight-year-old boy
The Ontario Provincial Police are searching the waters of Lake Erie at Turkey Point for a missing eight- year-old boy.
They say they were called to the area where he was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say the boy was seen swimming in the lake after abandoning a floating raft, but never made it back to shore.
Family members sought help from police when they couldn't locate their son.
Acting Staff Sgt. Ed Sanchuk says members of the Norfolk County OPP and its marine unit searched all night and are continuing to look today.
He says the underwater search and recovery unit has been called to the scene to assist.
