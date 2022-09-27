Normal operations resume at St. Catharines hospital after acid leak sent 23 to ER

A code orange issued by Niagara Health, asking residents to avoid the ER at St. Catharines hospital, has ended.

Normal operations have resumed this afternoon following an acid leak this morning that sent 23 patients to the hospital for treatment.

Emergency crews were called out to the THK Rhythm Automotive plant just after 9 o'clock this morning after contractors working on equipment were exposed to a vapour cloud of hydrochloric acid that was released after a leak.

Three people were exposed directly to the vapour cloud, 10 had minor exposure and 10 were minimally exposed.

All 23 were sent to St. Catharines hospital, forcing the health care system to go into a code orange, which is meant for mass casualties.

Residents were directed to other hospitals.

“This was an excellent example of our healthcare team coming together to handle a serious situation in a calm, efficient and professional manner,” said Niagara Health President and CEO Lynn Guerriero. “Our healthcare teams are under more pressure than ever before, but this response shows why we say our people are our greatest asset. I’m proud of our frontline staff and everyone who played a role in today’s response.”

All patients were assessed and are expected to be discharged today.

The investigation into the leak is underway.