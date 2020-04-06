North American stock markets rise on hope of slowing growth of virus

North American stock markets rallied to start the trading week on hopes of slowing growth of COVID-19 cases in Europe and New York.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 654.40 points or 5.1 per cent to 13,592.70.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 1,627.46 points or 7.7 per cent to 22,679.99. The S&P 500 index was up 175.03 points at 2,663.68, while the Nasdaq composite was up 540.15 points at 7,913.24.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.79 cents US compared with an average of 70.71 cents US on Friday.

The May crude contract was down US$2.26 at US$26.08 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 11 cents at US$1.73 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$48.20 at US$1,693.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 2.5 cents at US$2.22 a pound.