North Korea's Kim holds meeting on bolstering nuclear forces

North Korea's state media say leader Kim Jong Un has convened a key military meeting to discuss bolstering its nuclear arsenal and putting his country's strategic armed forces on a high alert.

It's his first public appearance in about 20 days.

He earlier ended another 20-day absence by appearing at a factory. His earlier time away triggered rumours about his health.

The Korean Central News Agency said Sunday the meeting at the Central Military Commission set forth new policies for further increasing nuclear deterrence.