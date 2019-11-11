North Niagara under winter storm warning as storm heads our way

Most of Southern Ontario is preparing for its first major snowfall of the season, with Environment Canada issuing weather advisories and warnings for the region.

And Niagara is no exception.

North Niagara including St. Catharines and Grimsby is under a winter storm warning with 25 to 30 cm of snow expected to fall today.

South Niagara, including Niagara Falls and Welland is under a snowfall warning with 15 to 25 cm of snow expected through the day.

Environment Canada says the heaviest accumulations are expected this afternoon.

The weather office is warning drivers to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

The storm is expected to have a significant implact on rush hour traffic this afternoon.