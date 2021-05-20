North York man facing drug trafficking charges after arrest in St. Catharines

A North York man has been arrested as part of an NRP investigation into the sale of fentanyl in Niagara.

Officers arrested 33 year old Shadrach Williams yesterday just after noon in the Manchester Avenue and Hampstead Place area of St. Catharines.

During the arrest, officers discovered the man had two cell phones, 70 grams of dark purple and purple and pink fentanyl, 20 grams of cocaine, and $5,554 believed to be from fentanyl and cocaine sales.

In all, police believe the drugs are worth $30,000.

Williams has been charged with possession of fentanyl and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of crime over $5,000.