Northbound 406 remains closed with no timeframe for reopening

The closure of the northbound 406 continues this afternoon.

Emergency crews had hoped to reopen the lanes this morning but OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says they have hit some roadblocks as some of the acid has gone beneath the concrete barrier on the side of the road.

It all started at 12:30 yesterday afternoon when a transport leaked acid onto the road.

The northbound lanes of the 406 between Glendale and Westchester have been closed since then.

The southbound lanes were reopened early this morning.

At this point Schmidt says there is no estimate on when the road will reopen.