Northend Church preparing for Christmas dinner for those in need

The Northend Church Foodbank is preparing to host its "Hometown Christmas".

The event welcomes in over 100 local families in need for dinner and gifts.

This year there will be two sittings on December 17 at 12:20 p.m. and 4:20 p.m.

Gary Isaac, Food Bank Coordinator at Northend Church says they are expecting about 500 people, "Being able to give these families some sense of normalcy during the holidays is a small way we can support them, and we're grateful to the individuals and businesses who've helped bring this to life."

The Northend Foodbank started in March of 2020 and now delivers food to 160 families per month.

For more information about donating to the food bank and the event, please contact, Gary Isaac at 905-941-6864 or email - foodbank@northendchurch.ca.