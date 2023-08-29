Northwest Territories starts plans to lift evacuation as wildfire battle sees shift

Fire-weary Northwest Territories is preparing for tens of thousands of people to return home after a much-needed win in the battle against a blaze that was threatening Yellowknife.

The status of a wildfire located 17 kilometres from the city’s edge was changed to “held” Monday after a weekend of cooler temperatures and a small amount of rain helped firefighting efforts.

City officials say while the development is a major turn in the fire fight, it’s not safe for people to come back to the territorial capital.

Sheila Bassi-Kellett, Yellowknife’s city manager, says there will be multiple phases to lifting the evacuation order.

Essential personnel will return first, she says, and grocery stores, gas stations and hospitals will need to have supplies and staff before everyone else can come back.

She says it’s been a really challenging time but people in Yellowknife are resilient.